Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Fiera di Milano doubles revenues in 2022
Turnover at € 220.3 million, but net result a loss of € 5.8 million
The board of directors of Fiera Milano has approved the draft budget for fiscal year 2022 and the consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022 with revenues of € 220.3 million compared to € 122.3 million in 2021. Ebitda is 58.4 million euros, up 30 percent from the 2022 budget which compares to 73.7 million euros in 2021. Both revenues and ebitda, the company points out, rec...
EFA News - European Food Agency