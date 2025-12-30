RiminiWellness: The 20th anniversary edition is celebrated throughout the city

Body and dynamism, performance and innovation, movement and energy. This is the comprehensive vision of wellness at RiminiWellness 2026, scheduled at Rimini Fiera and the Riviera from May 28th to 31st, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the event organized by Italian Exhibition Group. This milestone opens a new chapter in the global promotion of healthy lifestyles, with the theme of this year's event, "Go Through," encapsulating an immersive and dynamic event capable of embracing mind, body, spirit, and environment.

Following the success of the 2025 edition, which confirmed RiminiWellness as a global platform for business, networking, and wellness culture on the move, with a 32% increase in attendance among enthusiasts, athletes, and professionals from around the world, RiminiWellness 2026 will strengthen the macro-theme of Health, the underlying theme of all the event's areas.

The 30 pavilions of the Rimini exhibition center will host equipment, services, and solutions that showcase the evolution of the sector and confirm the growth of leading national and international brands. Focus will be on fitness, sports medicine, and physiotherapy, with exercise increasingly seen as a tool for prevention, well-being, and quality of life, including longevity.

RiminiWellness will expand its target audience, involving sports physicians, physiotherapists, nutritionists, and qualified professionals, strengthening its content to meet a more comprehensive and informed wellness demand. Nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals are also growing: the Active Beauty area, inaugurated in 2023, combines aesthetics and physiological benefits through advanced formulations with a scientific, health-focused approach. RiminiWellness 2026 will also consolidate its experiential and supply chain model, with a "test and learn" approach, involving companies, professionals, and the general public. To strengthen its international leadership, 2026 will launch new networking projects, particularly the two activities related to Industry Leaders, with international speakers capable of engaging professionals and others on the topics of innovation in sports, business fitness, wellness trends, hospitality and travel destinations, and sustainability. They will be supported by Industry Experts, a team of industry experts capable of making this content accessible to the entire community.

The new RiminiWellness 2026 campaign draws inspiration from the dynamic art of Boccioni and Balla. In the visual, training becomes pure energy, a flow capable of merging the athlete and the surrounding space. The campaign's protagonist is an athlete with blurred boundaries, immersed in an out-of-focus space where the athletic gesture doesn't matter, but rather the trace it leaves, the rhythm that expands beyond physical, mental, and geographical limits. Movement becomes experience.

"Go Through" is not just a theme, but a way of life proposed for the next edition in 2026. It is the physical passage through the pavilions, the fairgrounds, the city, and the Riviera, but it is also a mental, emotional, and sensorial journey. The experience becomes complete only by allowing yourself to be traversed by movement, immersing yourself in its ever-changing energy. The concept translates into vibrant visual imagery, a powerful, contemporary language capable of speaking to a large, diverse, and ever-growing community.

RiminiWellness isn't limited to the exhibition spaces: in 2026, the event will once again extend throughout the city and the Riviera, with activities, events, and opportunities for participation involving residents, athletes, gyms, and local businesses. This is the spirit of RiminiWellness Off, which, now in its fourth edition, will complement the trade show with widespread and complementary initiatives, creating a unique wellness experience throughout the entire urban fabric.