New products on display at Fruit Logistica Berlin: Orsero is also present

Fruit Logistica 2026, February 4-6 at Messe Berlin, is the world's leading trade fair for the fresh produce sector, covering the entire value chain, from producer to consumer. This year's edition sets a clear signal of innovation with the New Product Showcases. This new format highlights a selection of new products: in a central, curated special area, the leading trade fair for the global fresh produce sector will present eleven groundbreaking innovations from the Fresh Produce, Machinery & Technology, and Logistics segments.



With this calling card, the fair aims to surpass the impressive numbers of 2025, which closed with over 2,600 exhibitors from over 90 countries showcasing their products, services, and technical solutions. The event attracted 67,000 buyers and trade visitors from 151 countries. Fruit Logistica 2026, the organizers explain, is strengthening its position as a global innovation platform for the sector with its product showcases, presenting new products to approximately 67,000 international trade visitors from over 150 countries.



“The industry is developing rapidly, and this is precisely what we are showcasing with the New Product Showcases,” says David Ruetz , Senior Vice President of Messe Berlin. “This new format brings innovations to the heart of the fair, where they will have the greatest impact on international decision-makers.”



Eleven innovations, one stage. The New Product Showcases bring together a range of new products from across the supply chain, including new varieties, smart technologies, sustainable packaging, and logistics solutions. Here are some examples on display:



BEAUTY Strawberry, a 100% day-neutral strawberry variety that does not require refrigeration;



Crunshella, an innovative spoon-shaped salad product: it has a fresh flavour and extra crunchiness;



Tribelli Seedless, the next evolutionary stage of mini pointed peppers: seedless, sweet, crunchy and extremely convenient to eat;



Saiko Star F1, a red baby datterino tomato with a sweet flavour, firm consistency and uniform colour;



Red Power, pointed red cabbage with a distinctive color, a fresh and slightly sweet flavor and a stable consistency both raw and cooked;



Air fryer potatoes: their uniform size ensures even cooking, optimal consistency and a golden color;



Hortiscan, a fully automated drone and artificial intelligence system for greenhouses;



Jiffy Gel, biodegradable gel-based substrate for controlled cultivation;



Tek Punnet, innovative, fully recyclable single-material packaging ideal for delicate berries;



Ravipack Snap & Go, smart rPET packaging with detachable mini baskets;





Among the major Italian brands exhibiting at Fruit Logistica Berlin, Orsero, the Ligurian fruit and vegetable group, stands out. The theme for the 2026 edition, "Let's grow!", will express a vision of growth based on innovation, sustainability, and international cooperation, in which artificial intelligence will play an increasingly strategic role.

Orsero's dedicated exhibition space will be located in Hall 27, Stand B-54, within one of the pavilions of the German hub dedicated to international exhibitors. The stand, which has been renovated in style and layout, features an elegant and welcoming design. The group's management and sales team will be present, ready to welcome the international public to discuss the company, the brand, and its product range in a setting designed to foster interaction and dialogue, underscoring the strategic value that relationships hold for the Orsero Group.

"For a group like ours, active on a global scale, Fruit Logistica is a privileged opportunity to bring together, in just a few days and in a single context, customers and suppliers from all markets," says Alessandro Canalella , Chief Commercial Officer of Orsero. "It is a key event for the sector, which allows us to discuss developments in the sector, share new visions and lay the foundations for further business development, enhancing existing collaborations and paving the way for new opportunities."