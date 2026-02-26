Macfrut 2026: A Double Mission to Ghana and Angola

Africa is a strategic area for Macfrut, which is at the center of a dual mission to the continent involving Ghana and Angola. Both missions, organized in conjunction with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with their respective embassies, were attended by Cesena Fiera's president and board member, Patrizio Neri and Enrico Turoni , and International Marketing Officer Cecilia Marzocchi . Both countries will be present at the next edition of Macfrut, the international fruit and vegetable trade fair (April 21-23, 2026 – Rimini Expo Centre), with important national delegations alongside leading companies in the sector.

The first mission involved Ghana, one of West Africa's main agricultural hubs, with an agribusiness sector that contributes significantly to the national economy and employment. Thanks to fertile soil, favorable climate conditions, and a strong agricultural tradition, the country produces a wide variety of crops, including mango, the flagship product of the 43rd edition of the fair (along with avocado).

The presentation of Macfrut 2026 in Accra took place within the framework of "Lab Innova for Africa - Luca Attanasio," a project launched by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to enhance the technical and managerial skills of African companies. Around thirty companies selected as part of the Lab Innova project will be present at Macfrut 2026, along with a dozen startups in the agritech sector and technologies applied to the fruit and vegetable supply chain. The presence of a national delegation at the fair, with its own stand coordinated by Gepa, makes Ghana one of the continent's key players during the three-day event in Rimini.

The second stop on the continent took place in Angola, a country with significant production potential despite only 4% of its land being cultivated, and a fruit and vegetable sector in need of improved logistics and research into pre- and post-harvest technologies. The mission included meetings with the country's main sector associations: Aipex (Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency), Inapem (National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), and AAPA (Angolan Agricultural Association). The packed three-day program also included visits to several retail outlets and producers, particularly avocados and mangoes. Macfrut 2026 was presented in Luanda as part of the 8th Agriculture Conference, attended by 350 agribusiness professionals from across Angola.

"This mission to Africa also confirms the continent's significant potential for companies in the sector," explains Patrizio Neri , president of Cesena Fiera. "All the participants in the meetings confirmed their interest in the Macfrut model, which combines business, supply chain, and knowledge. Many African countries are seeking know-how, skills, training, and technology, and Macfrut can serve as a hub to meet these needs. Africa will also be among the major international players at the next edition of Macfrut, with over 20 countries representing the entire continent."