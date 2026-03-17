IEG strengthens its Vicenza office

IEG (Italian Exhibitor Group) continues its efforts to consolidate Vicenza's role as a destination and hub for the meetings industry in the Northeast. With the arrival of prestigious new events and important confirmed schedules, the 2026 calendar for the ViCC - Vicenza Convention Centre continues the development path seen in recent years, culminating in the 2025 results.

Last year, while the number of events hosted remained unchanged at 39 compared to 2024, the conference activities managed by the Event & Conference division of Italian Exhibition Group recorded an increase of over 30% in both the number of participants and attendance, with the latter rising to over 275,000 compared to 209,000 the previous year.

The 2026 VICC calendar combines the confirmation of established events, from the biennial YED, the only event in Italy that brings together professionals in the wood, aluminum, iron, and PVC window and door sectors, to Focus on PCB, the European trade fair dedicated to the printed circuit board industry, organized by NürnbergMesse, with important new additions. Following the recent inaugural Koinè Tourism Forum, Vicenza is already hosting the AINR (Italian Association of Diagnostic and Interventional Neuroradiology) medical and scientific meeting on Interventional Neuroradiology, starting March 22; the European conference "Europe in Action," organized by Anfass (National Association of Families and People with Intellectual Disabilities and Neurodevelopmental Disorders), scheduled for May; and "Guest Expo," the first edition of the trade fair dedicated to the Horeca sector, in October.

"Vicenza confirms the strategic positioning consolidated over the last five years and continues to play a key role in the events and conferences offering," emphasizes Fabio De Santis , director of IEG's Event & Conference division. "While maintaining the same number of events as the last two years, the number of days occupied and the number of participants are increasing, with positive impacts on the local area. The new events, the return of hosted trade fairs and corporate roadshows are the result of the investment path that IEG has chosen to dedicate to Vicenza, positioning it as a high-quality conference destination and home to the Northeast's industry. This path has also led to the establishment of the Ambassadors' Club and the Gelso Award: a further tool for engaging local professionals and bringing new conferences to the Vicenza capital, thus bringing opportunities for professional, scientific and cultural growth."

The new events reflect the Vicenza Convention Centre's ability to attract new events, as was the case in 2025 with the first editions of "Tornitura show" and the Biennale Veneto Edilizia (BIVE), as well as the prestigious international scientific conference "Graphene Week," which last September brought around four hundred participants from over 40 countries to the city.

A significant contribution to growth also comes from infrastructure, thanks to the work carried out by IEG to make the exhibition center increasingly welcoming, functional, and innovative. In addition to the completion of the new central pavilion, a state-of-the-art facility that, starting in September, will strengthen the attractiveness of the Group's events and Vicenza's potential as a premier trade fair and conference destination, the VICC already offers organizers and visitors a renovated Palladio Theater, thanks to a restyling project that has made the 700-seat hall even more modern and comfortable.