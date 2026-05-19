Bilbao warms up for Food4Future

On May 27 and 28, Bilbao will host Food4Future, one of Europe's most important events in the foodtech and agri-food innovation sector. This year, the most significant conferences will be held within the Open Innovation & Corporate Venturing Summit, a segment of Eatable Adventures, a collective of food scientists, engineers, investment strategists, developers, and former founders led by José Luis Cabañero and Mila Valcárcel, experts in high-risk sectors and the startup world.

At Food4Future, executives from some of the world's leading companies, including McCain, Mahou, Nestlé, Siemens, Eroski, Loacker, and Dacsa, will be present. Italian brands such as Barilla, Martino Rossi, Amadori, Molino Casillo, and Carozzi will be present. They will share their strategies for addressing the industry's most pressing challenges and the areas they are focusing on for innovation.

Some of the sessions not to be missed:

"Designing the Enterprise Innovation Engine": Mahou San Miguel, Eroski, Alianza Team, and Carozzi on how to build truly effective innovation structures;

"Analyzing a Collaboration: From Proof of Concept to Scalability." Nestlé, Sigma Tastech, and Moa Foodtech on what it really takes to move from pilot to production.

"Tradition and Startups Meet": Barilla, Loacker, Martino Rossi, and Casillo discuss how family-run Italian food companies are leading the industry. The session focuses on Italy, the guest star country.

On May 28th at 12:30 pm, Italy will once again be the guest star country for the conference entitled: Private and public innovation in agrifood: accelerators, investment, and ecosystem collaboration.

"Reducing Innovation Risks": Nomad Foods, Wageningen, and Cosun explain how to justify innovation in a high-pressure environment.