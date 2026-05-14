Tuttofood: the record-breaking edition closes

An extraordinary edition of Tuttofood concludes today. In just two years of organization by Fiere di Parma, it has become the place to be for global agri-food. This has combined the expertise acquired over 41 years of Cibus, focusing on the exhibitor and distributor audience, with a significant €6 million in incoming investment effort, and a platform like Milan that can accommodate not only Italian exhibitors, but also international exhibitors, selected based on quality standards. All this has generated an event that in just two years has doubled in size, both in terms of exhibition space, from 47,000 to 82,000 square meters, and especially in terms of attendance.

“This year we recorded 123,000 attendees compared to the 95,000 of last year's edition and the historical 60-70,000,” declared Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, “so we can truly say that with this project, which saw a system alliance between Fiere di Parma and Fiera Milano, and the involvement of Koelnmesse with Anuga for the international part, we have embarked on a path to finally bring to Italy a global food fair of a size comparable to the three big ones that until now dominated, preventing us from emerging on the trade fair level.”

"The exhibitors," Cellie continues, "understood that there was also qualitative growth, both in terms of visitors and exhibitors themselves, and this rewards a long-standing approach, demonstrating that Cibus was scalable in a suitable location. These results have therefore rewarded the foresight of everyone, of Fiera Milano and our shareholders: we have created value by creating a global trade fair in Italy and at the same time we have also strengthened Cibus, which will benefit next year because it will be able to leverage Tuttofood's cross-incoming and cross-selling activities. Furthermore, we have further supported Made in Italy, which can now play its home game at a major international trade fair every year."