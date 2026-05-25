Sigep Meets the World: After Chicago, the Fair fly to Sao Paulo

Sigep Meets the World continues its journey to the southern hemisphere. After Chicago, held on May 18 (see EFA News ), it's time for São Paulo. The international pastry, gelato, bakery, coffee, and foodservice trade show arrives in the Brazilian metropolis on Wednesday, May 27, at 2:00 p.m., at Feira Fispal Food Service, in the Pizza Pavilion (Island D130 + Island C120). This will be an exclusive networking event, reserved for industry professionals, attended by the most important food and beverage operators.

Even with the EU-Mercosur trade agreement coming into force, Made in Italy operators are looking to Brazil as a growing market with enormous potential, both due to the imminent reduction in customs tariffs and its objectively growing numbers. Suffice it to say that Italian agri-food exports to Brazil have increased from €278 million in 2022 to €410 million in 2025. Brazil, in this sense, confirms its position as Italy's third-largest trading partner, after the United States and Canada.

"The first event in Chicago was a resounding success, with over 50 food and beverage professionals attending, along with the international press," said Ilaria Cicero , Global Exhibition Director of the Food & Beverage Division of Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and CEO of IEG Asia in Singapore. "We are delighted to continue this journey in São Paulo, a highly important market for the Italian and international foodservice industry. Sigep Meets the World confirms our desire to strengthen relationships, create new connections, and promote Sigep worldwide."

"Food is a countercyclical and constantly growing sector. IEG is present in Brazil with a company that recently acquired a trade fair in the nutrition and ingredients segment, creating important synergies with Sigep," adds Graziano Messana , partner in IEG Brasil and president of the Italian-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce of São Paulo.

Following the Brazilian leg, the next event for the Sigep international network will be Sigep China, scheduled for June 17 and 18, 2026, in Shanghai, in partnership with Unione Italiana Food and Acomag (National Association of Gelato Machinery, Furnishings, and Equipment Manufacturers). Sigep Asia will follow, from July 15 to 17, 2026.



