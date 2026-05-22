Hip Italia: The future of hospitality showcased at BolognaFiere

Market growth, innovation, digitalization, productivity, and staff shortages: these are some of the themes that emerged today in Milan during the official presentation of Hip Italia, the international event dedicated to the future of hospitality scheduled at BolognaFiere from October 19 to 21, 2026.

The event was presented at Palazzo Touring Club Milan, in the presence of Manuel Buen o , director of Hip Italia, and Francesca Puglisi, head of Institutional Relations and Corporate Communications at BolognaFiere, who outlined the format's vision and objectives for the Italian market. The event, a European benchmark for innovation in the Ho.Re.Ca sector, will bring together over 10,000 professionals and more than 300 companies with the aim of supporting the competitiveness of hospitality businesses through content, technology, networking, and new business models.

During the meeting, data and analyses were shared on the evolution of the Italian restaurant industry, which continues to show positive signs despite profound changes in consumption patterns, operational management, and work organization.

"Italian hospitality is undergoing a profound transformation, which requires vision, innovation, and adaptability," said Manuel Bueno , director of Hip Italia. "Hip was created to support the sector on this journey, creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurs, managers, and companies can find concrete tools, advanced training, and business opportunities to become truly competitive."

"Hip's arrival in Bologna represents a strategic opportunity for the entire hospitality and restaurant industry. As Confcommercio Ascom Bologna and Fipe Bologna, we chose to collaborate with this event because we strongly believe in progress, training, and exchange between companies, and these are precisely the values Hip offers," commented Giancarlo Tonelli , General Manager of Confcommercio Ascom Bologna, and Roberto Melloni , President of Fipe Bologna.

"With Hip, we're bringing to Italy a European format that has already demonstrated its ability to generate innovation and valuable connections for the entire supply chain," commented Francesca Puglisi , Head of Institutional Relations and Corporate Communications at BolognaFiere. "BolognaFiere increasingly aims to become an international platform capable of addressing the major transformational issues facing various production sectors. The Ho.Re.Ca. sector represents one of the most dynamic sectors of the Italian economy, and we believe Hip Italia can become a strategic event for its future development."