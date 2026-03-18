Tuttofood: 4,000 top buyers from around the world expected

The next edition was presented today at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry.

Inspired by the Italian agri-food model promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (MASAF), and aimed at guiding global food supply chains toward a more sustainable, inclusive, safe, and transparent system. This vision focuses on universal and informed access to food, understood as a value and not simply a commodity, as a primary good for individual and social well-being, and as a fundamental cultural tool for universal dialogue. This is the Food Manifesto, presented yesterday at MASAF during the institutional press conference dedicated to the 2026 edition of Tuttofood Milano. This is a true manifesto of direction for the global food community that Fiere di Parma, also in light of the UNESCO recognition of Italian Cuisine, is ready to disseminate and share with international food and beverage players, from companies and buyers to the media and the scientific community, who will be crowding the pavilions of Rho Fiera Milano from May 11 to 14.

"Tuttofood is a well-established event, as is our production system, founded on the quality of its offerings and capable of withstanding even the most challenging times like the ones we are experiencing," said Francesco Lollobrigida , Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. "Thanks to the commitment of the entire production sector and the Government, which has nominated Italian cuisine for UNESCO World Heritage status, we have seen a further leap in attention to our model, based on a strong connection between the territory, excellent products, and food safety. Through trade fairs like this one, which is strategic for the Italian and European system, we can create true international showcases, presenting the best of Made in Italy to professionals and buyers from around the world. This work is also being rewarded on the export front, which has reached a record €72.4 billion."

Over 200 high-level events in four days, 80 countries represented by dozens of Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) and their leading companies, over 4,000 top buyers from around the world, many managed by IECE Agenzia's incoming program, a rich Fuori Salone designed in collaboration with institutions and businesses, a collaboration between Fiere di Parma and Fiera Milano that has positioned Tuttofood among the world's leading trade fairs in just two editions, and the collaboration with Fiera Colonia, which has provided Anuga's expertise and networking platform: this and much more are the ingredients of an event that aims to become an international leader in quality. This includes launching a Food Manifesto that places food at the center of sustainable and conscious development.

Validating Tuttofood by Fiere di Parma's central role in defining food as a key player on the global geopolitical agenda, Dirk Jacobs , Director General of Food & Drink Europe, attended the press conference. He stated: "The European food and drink sector is a strategic pillar of the economy, providing millions of jobs, supporting rural communities, and enhancing culture, heritage, and innovation. Italy plays a leading role in this European context. In a time of geopolitical uncertainty, resilient food systems and free trade are essential. Platforms like Tuttofood help connect producers, buyers, and partners, strengthening cooperation and competitiveness across the European food and drink sector."

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