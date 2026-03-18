Tuttofood/2. A Manifesto for the Future of Food

At Tuttofood 2026, the Italian and European industrial model, where multinational giants coexist with thousands of thriving SMEs and hundreds of highly successful PDO and PGI products, will be mirrored by its counterparts on other continents. Although they are following different trajectories, they are converging toward an ethical, even more than economic, interpretation of food.

"Tuttofood thus sets itself the strategic goal of establishing itself as the leading trade fair hub for the global agri-food system," said Franco Mosconi , President of Fiere di Parma, "thanks to its ability to attract and connect Italian and international agribusiness supply chains. This is a vision we at Fiere di Parma are pursuing with all our strength and of which we are very proud."

"The performance of Italian exports," added Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, "is an example for supply chains around the world; eating better doesn't just mean raising the intrinsic quality of food but respecting the environment, local areas, and ourselves. The GI boom is just the tip of the iceberg of a movement made up of men and women from our country who have regenerated traditions and supply chains and who are gaining an ever-increasing following around the world. This is why Italy has become a global "destination" for foodies and industry professionals; for the same reason, Tuttofood has doubled in size in just two editions, tripling the number of foreign exhibitors. In 2026, we will continue in this direction, collaborating with all the institutions and engaging with the world."

The Food Manifesto is moving in this direction. Developed with the support of numerous institutions, including the Future Food Institute, and supported by leading international agri-food organizations, the project aims to engage all international stakeholders in a shared and sustainable vision for the Future of Food. It will serve as a platform, including an operational one, on which to build and update relationships among supply chain stakeholders to meet and protect food demand while safeguarding and enhancing all stakeholders. From consumers who can and must care for themselves primarily through food, to regions that will emerge from a subsistence economy, to businesses that want to capitalize on ESG investments. The agri-food sector as a whole, in this dramatic global context of our recent history, is ready to send a clear message at Tuttofood: the food of tomorrow depends solely on our choices today.

Further data, which, 55 days before the start of the event, are obviously still in progress, was revealed yesterday at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry (see EFA News): 85,000 m2 of net exhibition space, +15% compared to the 2025 edition, out of a total of 160,000 m2; 10 pavilions; 10 thematic areas; 100,000 visitors expected from Italy and abroad; over 200 official conferences, in addition to the inaugural conference; 6 Awards Ceremony.

Also significant is the inclusion in the program of official conferences of organizations such as the European Association of Brand Industries (AIM) and the European Dairy Association (EDA), held for the first time in Italy during Tuttofood 2026.

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