Tuttofood Milan 2026: Middle East and North Africa on the rise

Attendance exceeded expectations for the networking evening organized by Tuttofood Milano 2026, in collaboration with the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium and ITA – Agenzia, last night in Dubai: approximately 300 guests, including agrifood producers, buyers, institutions, and press representing countries in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and, in particular, the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), crowded into the elegant Salotto by Chic Nonna, a perfect example of Italian design in the heart of the Emirati metropolis, to meet with the heads of Fiere di Parma and ITA Agenzia, who, during Gulfood, presented the 2026 edition of the event.

Tuttofood 2026, scheduled for May 11-14, 2026, at the Rho-Fiera Milano exhibition center, one year after the first edition organized by Fiere di Parma, confirms itself for international operators as "one of the most strategic platforms for the agri-food and beverage sector at a global level: an international hub of reference for producers, distributors and buyers in the sector, capable of offering networking opportunities with professionals from dozens of countries," stated Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, "aiming to bring operators from all over the world together in Milan," on the occasion of the event.

The success of the Dubai event confirmed the significant increase in participation at Tuttofood 2026 by companies and operators from the MENA region, with a particularly strong showing of exhibitors from Egypt and Saudi Arabia (with its largest group, Saudi Arabia), making its first time at Tuttofood, and from Central Africa. At the same time, there was a 10% increase in large-scale retail and food service buyers from the region, demonstrating a structural, rather than episodic, interest in the Milanese event.

“For MENA/GCC companies, participating in Tuttofood means exposing themselves directly to the European market and to international buyers looking for recognisable, reliable and high value-added products”, explained Cellie . “This need is made increasingly pressing by the profound cultural changes that are affecting the area in terms of consumption and the consequent food demand, necessarily impacting the entire production, distribution and out-of-home supply chain”.

For his part, Matteo Zoppas , president of ICE – Agency, emphasized the "strategic importance" of the MENA and Gulf markets for Italian companies. The support that we, as ICE – Agency, guarantee to Tuttofood thus proves doubly beneficial for agri-food trade between Italy and the MENA countries.

Indeed, the orientation of consumers and operators in the MENA and Gulf regions, as highlighted by the most recent analyses of agri-food trends in the Persian Gulf, highlights an evolution in consumption habits toward models that are more attentive to quality, transparency, and product origin. The F&B sector is also seen as a key pillar in supporting the goal of attracting 150 million annual visitors by 2030, making world-class food infrastructure a priority.

"These projects find in Tuttofood a perfect opportunity for growth as well as for engaging with Italian food culture as a model. Within this framework, Tuttofood presents itself as a strategic hub for consolidating commercial relationships, attracting new buyers, and supporting Italian companies in their development in high-potential markets characterized by strong growth in food and beverage consumption and a growing openness to international mid- to high-end offerings," Cellie explained. "Just as crucial are the international appeal of an iconic city like Milan and, last but not least, the unique expertise in the agri-food sector of Fiere di Parma, now at the center of a food galaxy of Tuttofood, Anuga, and Cibus," he concluded.

“The partnership between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse, organizer of the Anuga fair scheduled in Cologne in alternate years to Tuttofood, is fundamental. With this alternating scheduling, it creates a fixed point of reference for key decision-makers in the global food business,” stated Thomas Rosolia , CEO of Koelnmesse Italia.