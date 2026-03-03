Tuttofood: 90% of spaces are booked

In the context of the recent Italy-Germany intergovernmental summit held in Rome, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in key sectors, including industry and agriculture, the strategic partnership between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse takes on even greater importance for industrial integration and bilateral ties in the food sector.

The collaboration between the two trade fair organizers has already produced tangible results for Tuttofood 2025, including a 300% increase in the attendance of top international buyers and a 60% increase in foreign exhibitors compared to 2023, strengthening the fair's international profile and consolidating its role as a European platform for the food sector.

This impact was reflected in the latest edition of Tuttofood, which attracted 95,000 professional visitors, hosted over 3,000 top international buyers, and welcomed 4,200 exhibitors from 70 countries across 80,000 square meters of net exhibition space. The event was further supported by a structured buyer program, the involvement of international trade promotion organizations, and a rich content agenda featuring 64 conferences, seminars, and culinary experiences.

Ahead of Tuttofood 2026 (11-14 May, Milan), around 90% of the exhibition space has already been confirmed, with international companies representing around 30% of the confirmed exhibitors, including seven German companies.

Starting in 2026, the partnership between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse will support a structural evolution of the European trade fair landscape: Tuttofood will be held in even-numbered years in Milan, alternating with Anuga. On this basis, the alliance between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse is expected to further strengthen Tuttofood's role as a key European meeting point for international food and beverage companies, with the aim of creating two complementary and non-overlapping European trade hubs for the global food and beverage industry.

"As Italy and Germany strengthen their cooperation on competitiveness and industry, trade fairs can serve as tools of economic diplomacy," commented Franco Mosconi , president of Fiere di Parma. "Building on Fiere di Parma's forty-year experience with Cibus and CibusTec, the partnership with Koelnmesse supports a pan-European trade fair ecosystem in which Tuttofood and Anuga alternate, strengthening specialization through coordinated calendars and complementary platforms."

For his part, Gerald Böse , President and CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH, said: "Koelnmesse is committed to building strong and internationally connected trade fair platforms. Our partnership with Fiere di Parma exemplifies a coordinated European approach that expands international reach and offers exhibitors and visitors clearer and more effective market access. Together, we are shaping two complementary trade hubs that strengthen Europe's leadership in innovation and the food trade."

"The partnership with Koelnmesse represents an accelerator of internationalization for Tuttofood, strengthening connections, matchmaking, and access to global markets through buyers, distributors, and importers," said Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma. "With 30% of international participation already confirmed from 34 countries, we expect a 15% increase in exhibitor participation compared to previous editions."

"Koelnmesse Italia is committed to connecting Italian companies with international markets," said Thomas Rosolia , CEO of Koelnmesse Italia. "The partnership with Fiere di Parma demonstrates how coordinated platforms can be true growth drivers, facilitating high-quality business connections and long-term development. Our alliance represents a strategic asset for the Italian food industry in a competitive market."