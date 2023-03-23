Italian cuisine Unesco heritage: the candidacy is official

Italian cuisine is officially nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The proposal will be evaluated by 2025 and was put forward today at a press conference at the Ministry of Culture, in the presence of Gennaro Sangiuliano and Gianmarco Mazzi, respectively head and undersecretary of the ministry, and the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida .

"We have two years ahead of us in which we will have to promote our food in Italy and in the world, we hope it will see collective participation", declared Mazzi. This candidacy is "a very central and important story. I am convinced that the Italian system exists which has various articulations”, commented Minister Sangiuliano for his part, saying he was "convinced that the Italian system exists which has various articulations".

The process for evaluating the candidacy of Italian cuisine as a UNESCO World Heritage Site should be completed by December 2025. In the official candidacy dossier for the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritages, Italian cuisine is defined as a set of social practices , rites and gestures based on the many local knowledge that, without hierarchies, identify and connote it.

This mosaic of traditions reflects the biocultural diversity of the country and is based on the common denominator of conceiving the moment of preparing and eating a meal as an opportunity for sharing and discussion. The dossier was written by the Luiss professor, Pier Luigi Petrillo, who in the past had already handled the nominations for UNESCO of the Mediterranean Diet and Neapolitan pizza makers.