EFSA: to improve the conditions of calves on farms

After intervening assertively on chicken farms (see EFA News), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) forwarded a series of similar indications in the bovine sector. “Veal calves should be housed in small groups during their first weeks of life and the use of individual pens should be avoided to improve their welfare. Calves also need sufficient space to rest and play and access to comfortable b...