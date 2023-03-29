Grana Padano, an Italian Emotion: the Formaggi&Consumi Award in the spot

The vice president of the Protection Consortium Attilio Zanetti: "Abroad, people like the story of the product and its land".

The images and music of two Italian Oscar winners, Ennio Moricone and Giuseppe Tornatore like a spark ignited the Italian emotion and made it discovered by millions of consumers. The promotional campaign of Grana Padano, on air for the first time on the main European markets in the history of communication campaigns for the most consumed DOP product in the world, achieved success documented by the growth in exports, which reached 2,171,006 wheels exported in November and an increase of 6.73% compared to the first eleven months of 2021.

This success is recognized by the prestigious Formaggi&Consumi Award, conceived and assigned by Turbo Edizioni and Tespi Media Group. To receive it for the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano, the vice president Attilio Zanetti and the Italy marketing manager Mirella Parmeggiani in a ceremony as part of Cibus Connect, at the Parma Fairs.

"In the symbiosis between Grana Padano Dop and its world, the clip "An Italian Emotion" has become a message that has conquered foreign consumers - commented Zanetti, receiving the award - It is the beginning of a journey that we are convinced will lead our supply chain to new successes in the name of sustainability, genuineness and authenticity”.

The creative project, developed by the Adv Service Plan Italia agency, therefore achieved the objective of evolving the positioning of Grana Padano from the most consumed Dop in the world to a Global Brand. The important national and international media planning was developed by the media planner Wavemaker.

The central creative idea of the commercial, expressed with a hug, one of the most emotionally powerful human gestures that exist, of which the whole world has a great need, especially in this historical moment, has thus been able to tell the meaning of a cheese, with a unique flavour, which represents an Italian emotion all over the world.