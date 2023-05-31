Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Norwegian Seafood Council: Tom-Jørgen Gangsø new Director Italy
Norwegian fish products are increasingly appreciated in Italy
The Norwegian Seafood Council announces the appointment of Tom-Jørgen Gangsø as Director Italy, effective July 1, 2023. Gangsø began his career at the Norwegian Seafood Council in 2012, after receiving an Executive Mba in Management in the Seafood Industry at the Norwegian School of Economics, a Master in Business Creation and Entrepreneurship from UiT -The Arctic University of Norway in Tromsø and...
EFA News - European Food Agency