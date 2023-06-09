Real estate. DeA Capital RE wins the Fiabci Awards in Miami

DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr with The Medelan won two prestigious “World Gold Winner” awards at the Gala evening of the 73rd edition of the FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence held last night in Miami, in the Heritage and Mixed-Use Development categories.

It is the first time in the history of the Fiabci Awards that an Italian project wins the Prix d'Excellence.

Founded in 1951 in Paris, Fiabci is the global business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate sector in 47 countries around the world.

The Medelan is the redevelopment project conducted by DeA Capital Real Estate, with Paref as advisor, pertaining to Palazzo Broggi on Piazza Cordusio, one of the most well-known and sought-after trophy assets on the European real estate market, in the center of the Milan business district, a few steps from the Duomo, the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele and the Teatro alla Scala.

The Medelan consists of three blocks built in 1901, 1903 and 1960 consisting of three interconnected sky-earth buildings. The oldest is the former Credito Italiano building (1901, designed by architects Luigi Broggi and Cesare Nava ) which borders the Magazzini Contratti building (1903, Luigi Broggi ) along via Tommaso Grossi. More recently built (1960, Giovanni Muzio ) is the wing of the building facing Via Santa Margherita which completes the structure of approximately 55,000 square meters between piazza Cordusio, via Grossi, via Santa Margherita, via San Protaso and via Porrone. The Medelan today aims to be the most important lifestyle destination in Milan, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: the design of the interior spaces was conceived to make the buildings usable and lively at all times with spaces dedicated to commercial activities, offices and at leisure.

After a complex and careful regeneration process, based on a project by architect Stefano Boninsegna with Studio Genius Loci Architettura, which had environmental sustainability and eco-compatibility as one of the main focuses, today it is a new multipurpose building, an urban space unique, a contemporary urban masterpiece that has perfectly integrated the architectural and historical elements of the building with innovation and avant-garde.

The Medelan is certified Leed Platinum, WiredScore and is in the Well Silver certification process.

The brands that have chosen The Medelan for their commercial spaces or as a home for their offices are large and important: Chanel, Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Ferrari, F2i SGR, HSBC Continenial Europe Italy, K&L Gates Servizi Srl, Ludoil Energy, Palm Angels, Coin and Kave Home



The actors of the project were present in Miami: DeA Capital Real Estate SGR, as manager of the Broggi Fund, owner of The Medelan and owner of the redevelopment process, with Renzo Misitano , director of the Real Estate Development Division, and Mirko Bruno , director of Fondi, the architect Giordano Graff , partner of Avalon Real Estate, with the role of Higher Technical Supervision, and Joao Nuno Santos Silva Madeira Andrade representing the shareholder of the Broggi Fund, Gruppo Fidelidade.