Taste of London 2023: the return of Grana Padano

The Grana Padano Consortium, together with the Prosecco Doc Consortium, will be present at the 19th edition of Taste of London which will take place in Regent's Park from 14 to 18 June. The Taste event, born in London in 2004, has now more than established itself internationally, becoming the point of reference for a very attentive public that celebrates the excellence of the world of food and drink. During the days of each edition of the event it is possible to taste absolute gourmet novelties alongside traditional food and wine products of the highest quality.

Once again this year Grana Padano and the Prosecco Doc Consortium with a 150 m2 stand have developed a joint program under the banner of Made in Italy taste and entertainment for this edition.

Every day there will be various masterclasses and cooking shows led by expert Neil Phillips and chef Danilo Cortellini who will present 5 recipes during the days of the event. Francesco Mazzei, a partner of Grana Padano for many years, will also be present with his namesake restaurant.

The English one - which has a consumption value of more than 80 million - is one of the first export markets for Grana Padano which recorded an overall +6.19% in 2022 compared to 2021, with 2,363.70 wheels exported equal 47% of total production.

The director general of the Consortium Stefano Berni announced his presence at Taste of London with these words: “Grana Padano, the most consumed DOP cheese in the world, together with one of the increasingly popular and well-known wines that exist, will offer the public London Italian emotions, in the name of the way in which the conviviality of our tables and our traditions have taught us to be together and have fun”.