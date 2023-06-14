Grana Padano-McDonald's: the partnership is underway

The Protection Consortium of Grana Padano officially enters the basket of Italian products with protected designation used by McDonald's for its recipes.

The Consortium's participation in the McDonald's project, which aims to enhance Made in Italy excellence and which relies on the contribution of important partners such as the Qualivita Foundation, sector associations, institutions and local entrepreneurs, will ensure that the famous PDO cheese become one of the ingredients of McChicken Pesto Rosso which, on the occasion of the fifth edition of the "Chicken Creations", was created by the chefs of McDonald's and the GialloZafferano brand, the food media brand with which the Grana Padano Consortium has been collaborating for years.

“Our consortium members produce almost 5.5 million wheels of Grana Padano every year – commented Stefano Berni, general manager of the Consortium -. From January to May 2023, 2,579,587 wheels were processed, with an increase of 5.58% compared to the first five months of the previous year. The most consumed PDO in the world therefore demonstrates its ability to grow further, in a healthy and sustainable way, also because it knows how to adhere to wide-ranging projects such as this one by McDonald's, which it offers every day to over 1.2 million customers, increasingly attentive to the quality and territoriality of the products, the opportunity to know and taste the agri-food excellence of our country".