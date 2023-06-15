Six million dollars to buy Starbucks Russia

Five hundred million rubles, equivalent to about $6 million. That's how much the buyer of Starbucks' former assets in Russia, restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, says he spent. The sum, according to the buyer himself told the Tass news agency, was shelled out for Starbucks' previously licensed assets in Russia-a statement that, experts say, sheds new light on one of the many corporate exits from Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Starbucks from its Seattle headquarters, declined to comment on the news: it is known, however, that it had 130 stores in Russia, owned and operated by its licensee Alshaya Group, with nearly 2,000 employees nationwide. Like so many other companies that left the country after the outbreak of war with Ukraine, even the coffee shop chain never disclosed the selling price

Pinskiy and Russian rapper Timati unveiled their new Stars Coffee brand in August 2022, opening most of the acquired sites in september and october.

"I believe that the money spent on the acquisition and revitalization of the business will be returned by the end of the year -Pinskiy emphasizes-. Such an opportunity could not be missed". The business man said he also participated in the bidding process for the purchase of former McDonald's restaurants in Russia and even signed a preliminary contract before losing out to McDonald's businessman and franchisee Alexander Govor.

The companies' exits from Russia have resulted in huge discounts, with some buyers snapping up several businesses on the cheap. Since december, the Kremlin has demanded a 50 percent discount on all transactions. Asked if the sale price constituted a "discount", Pinskiy said: "It depends on what you mean by that word. We bought a closed company, which was not bringing in a profit".