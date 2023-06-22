"An Italian emotion" to conquer the Big Apple

Grana Padano, the most consumed DOP cheese in the world will participate in the 67th edition of the Summer Fancy Food trade fair to be held at the Javits Center in New York from 25 to 27 June.

The Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest agri-food trade event in the United States. With the latest and best food & beverage specialties, the Summer Fancy Food Show attracts around 20,000-30,000 visitors, including producers, buyers, intermediaries, distributors and other industry professionals, for three days of networking and business opportunities.

The Consortium will offer product tastings in the 16-month and 24-month Riserva seasonings and will dedicate an area for the hospitality of companies and customers at its stand.

"The United States is a very important market for Grana Padano, which is worth 175,000 wheels, almost 7% of the total exported, it is the first overseas market and the fourth foreign market overall, after Germany, France and Switzerland", said the director general of the Consortium, Stefano Berni, thus announcing the presence at the Summer Fancy Food. "A strategic market for Grana Padano Dop where we not only bring great quality and taste, but we export a unique way of life that has made the world fall in love with: an Italian emotion".