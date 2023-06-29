Nestlé enhances raw materials in Africa

Nestlé-related companies in Nigeria and other African countries are increasing sourcing of local raw materials such as starch and turmeric. Nestlé, which is replacing imported corn starch in Nigeria with cassava starch, said it has helped seven local suppliers increase production capacity to meet its sourcing needs. "The next step will be to expand the localization process throughout the region-Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, and Senegal," the company stressed.

The Swiss multinational also let it know that it is working to develop products from local suppliers of vegetables and spices used in Maggi products: it is helping to expand production, for example, of onion powder in Nigeria and Senegal and turmeric powder in Nigeria.

"In the grains sector, we have successfully developed local farmers and processors -the company says-. This has been achieved through a lot of training on good agricultural practices, harvesting, storage, and cleaning practices. Now we are taking the next step to introduce these farmers to regenerative agriculture as part of our sustainability journey and commitment".

Regenerative agriculture generally involves protecting and restoring soil health, which in turn helps capture more carbon from the atmosphere to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the multinational food company, in some cases it has delivered letters of intent to suppliers, providing technical know-how and engaging with local authorities to set new production standards. Not only that, it also appears to have provided financial support through advance payments to solve working capital problems.

Last year Nestlé's sales in the Middle East and Africa grew by about 6 percent to 5.25 billion Swiss francs, or more than 5.36 billion Euros, about 6% of the group's annual sales of more than 96 billion Euros.