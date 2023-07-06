Cattle: Argentina launches "genetic" business with Costa Rica

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Argentine Ministry of Agriculture, Breeding and Fishing announced the opening of two new markets for the bovine sector. These are Barbados, which has allowed the entry of meat, and Costa Rica, which will start importing national genetics. The latter is the provision that arouses the greatest interest. The two genetics establishments authorized to start exports are Munar Asociados and CIAVT, which,...