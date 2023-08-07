Unesco: Italian candidacy logo unveiled

The ceremony at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, in the presence of three ministers and other institutional personalities.

A frying pan from which, together with pasta, pizza, oil, cheeses and so on, also the profiles of many cultural assets of our nation jump out, from the Tower of Pisa to the Colosseum.

The logo that will accompany the candidacy of Italian cuisine for UNESCO intangible heritage until 2023 was unveiled yesterday, in the Amphitheater of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. Present was the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano , of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi , in addition to the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs Edmondo Cirielli, the director of the Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel and the managing director of the State Printing Office, who designed the logo, Francesco Soro .

''Italian cuisine brings together history, culture, quality, traditions, and is a driving force for the growth of our economy and our nation. The synergistic action of the entire Meloni Government seeks to use and enhance the potential of each ministry to make every element of our Italy grow'', underlined Minister Lollobrigida speaking in Pompeii at the presentation of the logo.

"The candidacy - he added - will be a journey of at least two years that will allow us to tell Italy and the world what cuisine represents in terms of history, research, culture, biodiversity, typical products. And this has a value. It is the added value that allows us to grow and to make our businesses and our Italy grow".

"We are putting another brick in a process that wants to bring Italian cuisine, a global excellence, to have recognition by Unesco. We are doing it in Pompeii because I am convinced of the value of the nation's system", said Minister Sangiuliano for his part. "The notion of beauty, for Italy, does not refer only to the artistic, museum and archaeological heritage but to all our activities".

''It is also thanks to culture and food and wine that circuits of legality can be activated, for a healthy and better economy and society'', Minister Piantedosi highlighted lastly. "We must relaunch Italy's important assets, starting with culture, which can represent a strengthening of our economy, also in terms of prevention in relation to safety and legality". The official logo, which will support the candidacy of the Italian kitchen for intangible heritage of Unesco, recalls the act of preparing food as a ritual and as an enhancement of the food and cultural heritage that lives on every day and that will be passed on to future generations.