Venice Festival: Modena Traditional Balsamic Vinegar among the partners of the opening ceremony

Parmigiano Reggiano and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena celebrated great cinema together at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. The protection consortia of two of the most popular PDOs in Italy and in the world were in fact partners of the Opening Party Night of the Ente dello Spettacolo Cinematograph Space, which took place on the Terrace Cinematograph by Atlas Concorde of the Excelsior Hotel on the Venice Lido on the evening of August 30th. After the opening greetings of Monsignor Davide Milani , president of the Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo, a cocktail with tasting of Parmigiano Reggiano Dop 24 months and Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena "Extra Vecchio" 25 years began, accompanied by the DJ Set of Joe T Vannelli. Following this, pianist and composer Isabella Turso performed in Passion Piano Concert, a tribute to soundtracks and auteur cinema.

"We are proud to have participated in such a prestigious event within the framework of one of the most important and historic film festivals in the world," declared Nicola Bertinelli , president of the Consortium. "This evening was a privileged international showcase for a PDO that represents a true icon of Made in Italy that is increasingly projected beyond its borders: in fact, already today, over 47% of production is exported all over the world We in the Consortium are convinced that the values of our PDO are not only biodiversity, naturalness and versatility of use: but also the sharing and celebration of Italian creativity which has led our country to excel in all fields of art, from cinema to food and wine".

The Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Dop is the protagonist of Made in Italy on the international scene, with an export share of about 70% whose main export markets are the USA, France, Germany and Japan: "It is a very positive period for Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena - comments Enrico Corsini , president of the Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena Dop - in the last two years the product has recorded further growing success certified by the numbers, being present at one of the main film festivals in world level in the company of another agri-food excellence of our country is very pleasing and a source of pride." The Consortium for the Protection of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PDO represents over 200 vinegar factories for a production of 14,500 liters sold exclusively in the 100 ml bottle designed by Giugiaro, for a total turnover of approximately 5 million euros.



