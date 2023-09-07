Sicily candidate for "European Region of Gastronomy 2025"

The process for Sicily's nomination for the title of "European Region of Gastronomy 2025" has been concluded. The candidacy for international recognition will be presented to the press on Friday 8 September at 9.30 am at Palazzo d'Orléans, in the presence of the president of the Sicilian Region Renato Schifani.

The candidacy, announced by the regional government at the last Vinitaly, was promoted by the regional department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Mediterranean Fisheries and managed and promoted by the Dos Sicilia Consortium in close collaboration with the Doc Sicilia Consortium, the Chocolate Consortium of Modica and a representation of local hotel institutes, to promote and improve the visibility of the excellence of Sicilian agri-food, wine and fish production.

The presentation will be attended by Agriculture Councilor Luca Sammartino ; the president of the DOC Sicilia Consortium Antonio Rallo ; the director of the regional Agriculture department Dario Cartabellotta ; the president of the International Institute of Gastronomy, Art and Tourism, Diane Dodds ; the teachers Massimo Todaro , president of the Dos Sicilia Consortium, and Vincenzo Russo , scientific coordinator of the project. The official delegation of the evaluation body of the Institute of Gastronomy, Art and Tourism (Igcat) visited some sites in the area, completing the evaluation of the critical elements of the island region's candidacy dossier.