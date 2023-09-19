Accor, with Orient Express flies to Barcelona in the wake of the Italian Bluegame

It was unveiled during the press conference of Sanlorenzo, in Cannes, the agreement signed between Bluegame, the segment of the shipyard in Ameglia (La Spezia) dedicated to boats under 24 meters and the French Orient Express Racing Team, sponsored by Accor. Ua news kept secret for months and that now has led the yard break to be team partner of the French America’s Cup, foraged by a large tourist group (hospitality, catering and cruise ships), ie Accor.



Contract concluded, therefore, between Bluegame and K-Chalenge LAB, company that holds the French team Orient Express Racing Team, challenger also of the 37th edition of the America’s Cup, with its brand Orient Express title partner of the official French challenger, which will then be known as Orient Express Team. To do from "shoulder" to the main boat, as it previews the new regulation, will be exactly the fast Bleugame BGM Hsv, that stands for Hydrogen support vessel, chase boat from 50 knots (100 kilometers per hour) on foil that will place side by side also another crew, this time American, namely American Magic, challenger to the 37th edition of the America’s Cup of 2024, in the waters opposite Barcelona.

The new symbol of the commitment of Bluegame and Sanlorenzo in terms of sustainability is an undoubted recognition of the technological credibility of Bluegame and the leadership of the parent company Sanlorenzo in the path towards an increasingly sustainable boating. Also because, to be honest, even Bluegame could do three because, with the Bgm-Hsv project, he "knocked" at the door of another team, the Italian one in the race, namely Luna Rossa by Flavio Bertelli, also a challenger at the America’s Cup in Barcelona. Bertelli, however, declined the invitation stating that he prefers to do alone. There remain the two challenges USA and France that, alone, are enough to corroborate the image of Bluegame as a real brand made in Italy ready for the American challenge.



Starting from the experience of the project BGH - HSV to date the maximum possible expression of sustainable technology on board a boat, takes shape the multi-hull project BGM65HH (hydrogen-hybrid) which is expected to be launched in 2026 and which will enable 80 miles of zero-emission navigation. As for the French, K-Challenge, now Orient Express Team, worked for months to ensure that France, recognized as an expert in the field of competitive sailing, returned to the Cup as a protagonist.



"In line with our global commitment to eco-responsibility, Accor is pursuing its ambition to become a key partner in promoting excellence and driving innovation, while supporting French sailing teams -said Sébastien Bazin, president and ceo of Accor-. All of us at Accor are motivated by passion, adventure and team spirit, which is why sailing ties so strongly with us. At 172, the America’s Cup is a legendary icon for its history and for its relentless pursuit of excellence, it is the natural choice for the first competitive boat ever sponsored by Orient Express".

The Orient Express team will be engaged in the next 22 months. On the ground, the team base in Barcelona will be set up and operational from summer 2023. At sea, the Sailing Team will alternate between training aboard the AC40 in Barcelona and elite international racing on the SailGP circuit against some of the best teams in the world. Accor Group through its brand ALL.Com will join the French team SailGP for the end of the third season and throughout the fourth season.