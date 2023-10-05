An Italian emotion... and also a little German

From 7 to 11 October the Grana Padano Cheese Protection Consortium will be in Germany, in Cologne, to participate in Anuga 2023, the largest business and inspiration platform in the world for the food industry. Guest at the stand of the Italian Dop and Igp Cheese Association (Afidop) (read EFA News), Grana Padano will team up with the other four Consortia of Italian dairy excellence: Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana and Taleggio.

The general director, Stefano Berni , announced the Consortium's participation in the German fair as follows: “Grana Padano is the product that increasingly represents the agri-food excellences made in Italy: Grana Padano is an Italian emotion! But it is also the most consumed PDO cheese in the world, which in 2022 reached a record export value of forms equal to consumption of one billion and 650,000 euros. “Grana Padano – continued director Berni – exports 47% of its branded production, demonstrating a great and exemplary vocation for internationalisation. 24.75% of the export of branded production is destined for Germany, with 585,339 wheels (approximately 22,243 tonnes), which therefore confirms itself in 1st place.”

The program developed by Afidop includes three days of activities which will enliven the stand located in Hall 10.1, Stand F061G and which will offer visitors an immersive experience in the world of Italian agri-food excellence with the opportunity to participate in unique tastings and to discover the fascinating stories of the five protagonist products.