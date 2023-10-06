Anuga: Italia del Gusto brings out its new excellences

The Italia del Gusto team is further strengthened, the Consortium representing dozens of the most established companies, selected for the quality of the products and the importance of the brand. In fact, the association registers the entry of three new prestigious members such as Amadori (read EFA News news), Arte Bianca and Bauli who join the thirty leading companies in the sector already in the consortium.

“The entry into Italia del Gusto of three new Italian entrepreneurial entities is a great injection of confidence for all of us because by working together and joining forces we will have the possibility of promoting Made in Italy more effectively, in such a global scenario competitive and complex”, commented the president of Italia del Gusto Giacomo Ponti .

Three memberships which confirm the development of the network of Italian gastronomy excellence with a view to increasing synergies in the sector and consolidating the competitive position on international markets.

Italian excellences who will also be protagonists at Anuga 2023, the main trade fair in the world for the food and beverage sector starting from Saturday in Cologne. An event that will see the presence of Italia del Gusto with an exhibition space dedicated to the valorisation of the best products of the Italian food industry and the development of business relationships with international operators in the sector.