Nolet acquires Lucas Bols for 269.5 million euros

Nolet Group and Lucas Bols announced that they have reached a conditional agreement for the purchase by Nolet of all issued and outstanding shares of Lucas Bols, at a price of 18 euros, for a total of approximately 269.5 million euros . This will enable a Dutch giant in the global spirits and cocktails market to emerge, preserving valuable heritage and long-term growth potential. The consideration represents a premium of approximately 76% compared to the closing price of Lucas Bols on 6 October 2023, equal to 10.20 euros.

Nolet and The Lucas Bols Company see this transaction as a unique opportunity to bring together two leading Dutch companies with a rich heritage and a wide range of strong spirits and cocktail brands. The two entities complement each other in terms of markets, brands, innovation and marketing, which will enable further international growth. Nolet has been a shareholder of Lucas Bols since its listing in 2015. He previously owned 29.9% of the company. Lucas Bols Company will retain its identity, name and brand and will be brought into the Nolet Group as a separate company under the leadership of current administrator Huub van Doorne and Chief Financial Officer Frank Cocx, also maintaining its headquarters in Amsterdam.

"Since 2006, when we brought Lucas Bols back to Amsterdam, we have been on a journey to grow the company and its brands in the international cocktail markets - says Huub van Doorne -. Nolet as a partner is the right next step to continue this journey and accelerate long-term growth. Together we create a Dutch giant in the global spirits and cocktails market with a strong brand portfolio, the right focus and strengthening brand investments."

"By joining forces, we continue our rich history together, thus preserving a precious heritage under a single Dutch flag in the long term - states Carel Nolet -. The two entities complement each other in terms of markets, brands, innovation and marketing. For us the combination with Lucas Bols represents a valuable expansion with a strong portfolio of renowned brands."