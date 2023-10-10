Ecomondo will host the general states of the green economy

Ecomondo crosses the finishing line of the 26th edition and, again this year, will bring the best of cutting-edge green technologies to Rimini. Compared to the first editions, the real leap in quality is represented by the public's ever-increasing sensitivity to ecological and sustainable issues. This was reported to EFA News by Corrado Peraboni , CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, interviewed on the sidelines of the presentation of the event to the press, which also saw the intervention of Alessandra Astolfi , global exhibition director Green & Technology Division of Ieg (read EFA News).

For the occasion , EFA News also collected the comments of the Italian Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin , and of his predecessor Edo Ronchi , now president of the Sustainable Development Foundation. The latter underlined the opportunities and critical issues faced by Italian agriculture, which benefits from the quality of its products but is a victim of climate change.

Ecomondo will be held in Riminifiera from 7 to 10 November and will be able to count on the presence of over 1,500 brands, plus 150 thousand gross square meters of exhibition space, over 300 confirmed buyers and 60 events.

Watch the video: