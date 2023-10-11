Germany is the second world destination for italian cheeses

Anuga 2023, the largest food fair in the world, is closing today. With 450 stands dedicated to milk, butter, cheese and yogurt, dairy confirms itself as one of the leading sectors of the event. 80 Italian companies, with the most important brands and trademarks of our country. A massive presence for a market, the German one, which represents the second world destination for made in Italy cheeses. 75,000 tonnes are exported to Germany every year, for a value of 635 million euros.

The core business of dairy exports is represented by high quality and high added value cheeses, such as Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano which together exceed 30,000 tonnes. Followed by fresh and very fresh cheeses: mozzarella, burrata and mascarpone reach 20,000 tons. Also worth mentioning are Gorgonzola (6,000 tons), provolone (2,500 tons) and pecorino (2,000 tons).

Quantity and turnover are destined to grow, however. “2022 was a year of substantial stasis – specifies Paolo Zanetti, president of Assolatte, association representing 90% of Italian dairy production – The super production costs and the consequent realignment of prices caused a sharp slowdown, but this year sales have regained momentum in all destinations”.

In the first six months alone, dairy exports to Germany reached 41,000 tonnes, with a growth of 12%. A great recovery, therefore, which would lead to ending the year with record numbers: 90,000 tons and 750 million in turnover. But the Cologne fair is not only an important showcase for the German and European markets. A quarter of the visitors come from the United States and Asia, areas where the demand for quality Italian cheeses grows year after year.