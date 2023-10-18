Carlsberg, understanding with Stonegate: widened the logistics in UK

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Carlsberg and Stonegate Group have announced a new ten-year business partnership that will begin in spring 2024. The agreement regards the logistic net of Marston’s Brewing Company and previews the addition of 29 new vehicles to the fleet of the company besides investments in warehouses on national scale in all the Great Britain. The creation of approximately 100 new places of work in the fields o...