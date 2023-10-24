Cap Italian Fine Food (Avm) and Amundi AgrItaly take Europan South

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Avm Gestioni sgr through the fund of Private Capital Italian Fine Food dedicated to the enhancement of regional excellence of food made in Italy, and Amundi sgr, through the fund Amundi Eltif AgrItaly, took over the control of Europan Sud S.r.l., through HoldCo constituted ad hoc.Europan Sud is a company of Taranto specialized in the production of bread and bakery pre-cooked not frozen from raw materials...