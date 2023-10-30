Pietro Coricelli's revenues driven by exports



At the last edition of Anuga (Cologne, 7-11 October 2023), Pietro Coricelli's stand was a great success. The Umbrian olive-growing company can boast exports equal to half of its turnover and, at this stage, has to deal with a particularly complex period, both due to the repercussions of the geopolitical crises on the markets of some countries and the problems linked to the production itself of extra virgin olive oil. However, there are markets such as the North American one that offer great opportunities.

Based on Pietro Coricelli's numbers, EFA News interviewed Chiara Coricelli , president and CEO of the company, met on the occasion of Anuga 2023. One of the group's great strengths lies in the notable progress that emerged from the latest sustainability report, which allows the company to look with confidence, particularly on the export front.

Watch the video: