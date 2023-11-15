Unilever, 12 patents against ice cream freezer emissions

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Unilever supports reformulation patents to combat freezer emissions in the ice cream sector. The British multinational, which owns more than 400 brands of food and beverage, has granted a free and non-exclusive licence for 12 reformulation patents to the ice cream industry. The decision to provide access to these patents is intended to transform the ice cream industry by allowing manufacturers to reformulate...