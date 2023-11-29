Fine Spirits launches in Italy Farmer’s gin, sustainable yankee

The Magliocco family, producer of the famous American whisky Michter’s, launches on the market, in collaboration with the distributor Fine Spirits, a new eco-sustainable project. It is called Farmer’s Gin, with a name that is a business card of the product, since it alone tells the strong link between the distillery and the farmers of Springs Mill in Idaho, suppliers of organic grains for the production of basic alcohol of Farmer’s Gin.

Produced in small batches, using meticulously selected botanicals and locally grown non-GMO cereals, the gin features 8 botanicals (juniper, elderberry, lemongrass, coriander, angelica root, bud, orange, lime) that "provide a rich complexity to the liquid", some stresses an official statement. The water used for the production of Farmer’s Reserve Strength Gin is taken exclusively from the well in the aquifer of the Snake River.

Marketed exclusively for Italy by Fine Spirits, the new jewel of Magliocco, underlines the note, "promises to become a point of reference for lovers of gin and craft excellence"ready to offer the best of itself to satisfy the palate of mixology enthusiasts.

The launch on the Italian market was organized by Fine Spirits at the Agriturismo Ferdy Wild, a family reality set in the frame of the Orobic Alps: The tasting of Farmer’s Reserve Strength Gin in a Tom Collins and a Martini Cocktail was made during lunch at the hut.

"As Fine Spirits we are proud to carry around Italy the philosophy of the brand Farmer’s, visiting and supporting some local agricultural realities, guardians of the founding values of our identity", emphasizes Paolo Gargano, ceo of Fine Spirits.

The project has its strong point in the fact that Farmer’s Gin is one of the few brands in the world that completely control the supply chain, self-producing the alcohol from which the production process begins: it can pass from the bean to the glass in just a week. Grain from 1000 Springs Mill in Buhl is brought to Distilled Resources, Inc. (DRINC) in Rigby.

The first company, 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned organic and non-GMO organization that produces for the benefit of the community: owners Tim Cornie and Kurt Mason, along with their team and their families, They have been growing Usda certified organic wheat and other crops in the Magic Valley of Idaho for three generations and are considered pioneers of the local organic farming movement. Drinc, led by founder and distiller Gray Ottley, has been producing gin and other super premium spirits since 1988: it was the first distillery in the United States to be certified organic in 1999.

Fine Spirits is an import and distribution company specializing in quality spirits, often produced by craft and micro-distilleries. Alongside prestigious brands such as Scottish whiskies The Dalmore and The Glendronach, Ron Millonario is an authentic Peruvian treasure, in the portfolio appear some of the most interesting and qualitative realities of recent years, including Isle of Harris Distillery, Transcontinental Rum, Mhoba Rum and the innovative Italian distillery Winestillery.



