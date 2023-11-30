Cogeca: positions renewed for the three-year period 2024-2026

The governance of the European Confederation of Agricultural Cooperatives Cogeca was renewed today in Brussels for the next three years, with the election of the new president, the Swede Lennart Nilsson, who succeeds the Spaniard Ramon Armengol . Italian agri-food cooperation will continue to be represented within the presidential committee by Leonardo Pofferi (photo), responsible for European affairs and international relations of Confcooperative since 2014, and former vice-president of Cogeca since January 2020. Pofferi currently also holds the he is treasurer of Copa-Cogeca and sits on the board of the European bodies Cooperatives Europe and Social Economy Europe.

The other five vice-presidents complete the presidential committee: Florentin Bercu (Romania), Christian Hoegh-Andersen (Denmark), Idalino Leao (Portugal), Agnieszka Maliszewska (Poland), Michael Marcerou (France).

“With the reconfirmation of Leonardo Pofferi as vice president of Cogeca, we continue our commitment at the forefront of Italian agri-food cooperation in Europe, to better face all the numerous battles that will accompany us in the coming years, from the green transition to the reform of agricultural policy common”, commented the president of Alleanza Cooperative Agroalimentari Carlo Piccinini .