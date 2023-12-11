Agropharmaceuticals: Sipam Oxon acquires US assets

An Italian excellence that continues to expand around the world. Sipcam Oxon, the first Italian Group and among the top 20 globally in the agropharmaceutical sector, headquarters in Pero (Milan), consolidated turnover of over 730 million euros in 2022, through its American affiliate Sipcam Agro USA, has acquired the industrial and logistics assets of the American company Odom Industries Inc. (Mississippi).

This acquisition strengthens Sipcam Oxon's presence in the United States, where the company is already present with its distribution subsidiary, Sipcam Agro USA, which has a turnover of over 100 million dollars. Full integration along the value chain with its own formulation and logistics assets will help strengthen the company's position on the market. The operation concerns the purchase of the industrial assets of the company Odom Industries Inc. consisting of the logistics center in Shubuta (Mississippi) and the production site in Waynesboro (Mississippi), dedicated to the formulation of agrochemicals with a total workforce of approximately 140 people. The Waynesboro production site is equipped with various formulation technologies, mainly for the production of herbicides.

The Lombardy Group - whose origins date back to 1946 when Sipcam - Italian Society of Chemical Products for Agriculture in Milan - was founded in Milan - active in the research, development, registration, production and marketing of "off-patent" agrochemicals, special fertilizers, biostimulants, biorationals, chemical intermediates and seeds, thus reiterates its international vocation: Sipcam Oxon in fact produces, at a synthesis and formulation level, in nine factories - three in Italy (Salerano sul Lambro, Mezzana Bigli and Pavia), one in Spain, one in Brazil, one in the USA, three in China and one in Australia) - and distributes directly in 19 countries with its own branches and in over 50 through third-party distributors.

“This acquisition – declares Paolo Brogi , CEO of the Sipcam Oxon Group – represents an important step for the Group's growth strategy in the USA. Thanks to the strong technical production skills of the Group, the Company also intends to become a "contract manufacturer" of primary importance in the agropharmaceuticals sector to make the innovative know-how and production capacity of its plants available to American customers".

“This is – explains Nadia Gagliardini , president of the Sipcam Oxon Group – an important stage in our growth path in the United States, which will allow us to consolidate our presence in the US market of agrochemicals, biostimulants and biorationals, expand our range of products and strengthen our position".