Feed. Hub 100% Italian capital is born

A feed hub with 100% Italian capital to contribute to the economic and environmental sustainability of livestock farming, two key aspects for the growth of national livestock farming.

Cai Nutrizione SpA was born with this objective, the new network that capitalizes on the experience of four production companies such as Emilcap (Parma), Calv Alimenta (units in Valdaro, Mantua and San Pietro in Morubio, Verona) and the Grosseto plant. The four brands produce an annual turnover of more than 150 million euros and a volume of feed produced of just under 4 million quintals.

The merging of the four structures into Cai Nutrizione, in the hopes of the promoters of the company project, "will allow the development of the supply chains for the supply of products from the farmer members, greater competitiveness on the purchasing front, production efficiency and the development of feed increasingly innovative and high-performance, capable of making a difference in farming and guaranteeing increasingly higher quality control for the food supply chain".

The new company will be led by Gianluca Lelli , as CEO, and the general manager Alessandra Todisco , who will make the experience gained in the sector available to Cai Nutrizione in recent years.

“The Italian agri-food sector needs to be able to count on actors who share the same objectives as the agricultural and zootechnical world and Consorzi Agrari d'Italia believes in the strategic importance of the feed sector, the first link in a supply chain, which from the fields reaches the tables of the consumer – explains CEO Lelli -. Today a further step is taken in the direction of one of Cai's strategic objectives: making Italian farmers protagonists of the Made in Italy supply chains, enhancing the specificities and excellences of our territory".