The zootechnics of the future is rapidly approaching, and it does so in the name of sustainability and the best use of the most advanced technologies, bringing together important companies operating in the field of national breeding. In fact, an important agreement was reached in Rome between Aia and MSD Animal Health Italia, which operates in the field of animal health and provides technological solutions for the identification, traceability and monitoring of animal welfare on farms.

The Hague is the body officially delegated to collect zootechnical data on the farm, aimed at the genetic improvement of animals and also useful for technical assistance. Msd Animal Health is a multinational company, active in the sector of animal health prevention and which has amplified its product portfolio with a series of innovative solutions for precision animal husbandry, with particular reference to SenseHub sensors for monitoring and management reproduction, nutrition and welfare at farm level in cattle breeding. The main measurements of the SenseHub system concern the animals' motor activity and rumination.

The agreement provides for the exchange of data measured on the farm by Aia and MSD Animal Health. In particular, for interested and available breeders, it will be possible to valorise the data acquired by the MSD Animal Health SenseHub at company level and these data will be integrated with those measured by Aia as part of its official data collection. Farmers will be able to access and manage all the data via the Hague information system. Again for interested and available breeders, the agreement also provides for the valorisation of data from MSD Animal Health's SenseHub through the innovative DataLive data platform which allows the monitoring of various indicators including those relating to animal welfare, for the benefit of company assistance managed directly by Aia through its territorial branches. Precision animal husbandry is the present and future of animal husbandry, which allows decisions to be made not based on "impressions", but with the support of data and precise measurements appropriately managed at a computer level.

This agreement is the first of this type signed worldwide, and this places the Italian Breeders Association as the most advanced Breeders System globally in the valorisation of data acquired in the field of precision livestock farming and their integration with data otherwise collected. This aspect is fundamental for the creation of increasingly complete and useful information for the economic, ethical and environmental valorization of Italian cattle breeding.