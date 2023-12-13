Newlat-Princes: negotiations for the acquisition of the British group confirmed

Negotiations for the purchase of the Princes Limited food group by Newlat Food SpA are actually underway. The indiscretion spread by the English media and, subsequently, also by the Italian ones (read EFA News) was confirmed by a press release from the Emilian company which refers to its "participation in the competitive process for the sale of the historic English food group Princes Limited".

Newlat also confirms that "the negotiation is now at a very advanced stage. The president Angelo Mastrolia and the entire management - continues the note - are committed to trying to seize a great strategic opportunity capable of creating value for all stakeholders of the Group. The market will be promptly informed of all significant developments in the ongoing negotiations."