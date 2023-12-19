Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Approved the welfare registered Findus
Signed the supplementary agreement of 2 level for employees of the site of Cisterna di Latina
Prevention campaigns, paid leave, financial bonus. They are only some of the initiatives that Findus, brand of property in Italy of CSI-Italian frozen food company s.p.a., has previewed in the integrative agreement of second level undersigned with the unions Fai-Cisl, Flai-Cgil, Uil-Uil. To benefit of the agreement, from January 2024 will be the 320 dependent of the productive site of Cisterna di Latina,...
fc - 36841
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency