Approved the welfare registered Findus

Prevention campaigns, paid leave, financial bonus. They are only some of the initiatives that Findus, brand of property in Italy of CSI-Italian frozen food company s.p.a., has previewed in the integrative agreement of second level undersigned with the unions Fai-Cisl, Flai-Cgil, Uil-Uil. To benefit of the agreement, from January 2024 will be the 320 dependent of the productive site of Cisterna di Latina,...