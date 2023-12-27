A journey through the 150 years of the Edmund Mach Foundation

To celebrate the important milestone of 150 years, the Edmund Mach Foundation has created an exhibition in collaboration with the Autonomous Province of Trento, which will open its doors to the general public on Saturday 13 January at the Sas underground archaeological space, in Piazza Cesare Battisti, in Trento. “From the earth the future. Journey through the 150 years of the Edmund Mach Foundation" is the title of the exhibition itinerary which until 29 September 2024 will wind through the rooms of the Roman Tridentum, giving visual form to the long history of the institution, through publications, historical artefacts and above all hundreds of selected photographs in the photographic archive of the FEM and among the funds of the provincial historical photographic archive.

A free guided tour open to the public is scheduled for Saturday 13 January at 11am. The exhibition, curated by the Edmund Mach Foundation in collaboration with the Autonomous Province of Trento - UMSt superintendency for cultural heritage and activities and with the Santa Chiara Cultural Services Centre, is sponsored by the Euregio with the participation of the Trentino Ethnographic Museum of San Michele all'Adige (Mets), of the Trentino Historical Museum Foundation and of the Buonconsiglio Castle, provincial monuments and collections.

The initiative is part of the series of events dedicated to the celebrations for the 150 years of the FEM organized by the Committee chaired by prof. Attilio Scienza, which will culminate on 28 September 2024 with the final ceremony. On the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Agricultural Institute of San Michele all'Adige, now the Edmund Mach Foundation, the exhibition, curated by Marta Villa and Katia Malatesta with the collaboration of Silvia Ceschini , Erica Candioli and Lucia Zadra , reinterprets its genesis and evolution, focusing on its multiple activities in the sectors: agricultural, agri-food and environmental, including education and training, scientific research, experimentation, consultancy and business services.

Retracing the phases of an ever fertile dialogue between tradition and innovation, the itinerary, with the exhibition project of the architect Manuela Baldracchi , is intertwined with a general look at the developments of the Trentino agricultural context, interpreted, without claiming completeness, through the subjectivity of five of the most important photographers and photographic ateliers active in the area between the end of the 19th century and the third millennium.