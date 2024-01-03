Top 100 cheeses: Italy still triumphant

After wine, the cheese challenge is certainly the most exciting and intense food and wine challenge across the Alps. And once again the absolute winner is Italy. Tricolor cheeses occupy 4 of the top 6 positions in the ranking of the most loved cheeses in the world. This is certified by the study “100 best cheeses in the world for 2023”, which analyzes purchasing trends and the opinions expressed by tens of thousands of enthusiasts.

To be precise, the Top 10 looks like this: 1) Parmigiano Reggiano (Italy); 2) Mozzarella di Bufala Campana (Italy); 3) Stracchino di Crescenza (Italy); 4) Queijo Serra de Estrela (Spain); 5) Graviera Naxou (Greece); 6) Burrata (Italy); 7) Saint-André (France); 8) Reblochon of Savoy (France); 9) Pljevaljski Sir (Montenegro); 10 Mont d'Or (France). Only three transalpine cheeses, therefore, and all from seventh position downwards.

Returning to Italy, it is worth mentioning the confirmation of Parmigiano Reggiano in second place, followed, a short distance away, by another Padano cheese, Stracchino di Crescenza. On the other hand, buffalo mozzarella and burrata are two typical excellences of the South, thus representing even very distant territories on the peninsula.

An equal distribution that is also found in the other Italian placings in the Top 100: Grana Padano (11th), Roman percorino (13th), Sardinian pecorino (17th), stracciata (30th), provola (35th), burrata d 'Andria (40°), spicy gorgonzola (47°), taleggio (49°), stracciatella (58°), Sicilian pecorino (59°), caciocavallo silano (79°), bagoss (86°), scamorza (87° ) and fontina (96°).