Genetics: Argentina will export bovine embryos to the 5 EEA countries

In recent days the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU, Economic Union between Armenia, Belarus, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, inspired by the integration between the countries of the European Union), has opened its market to Argentine bovine embryos. This was reported, according to what the online informant Infocampo reported today, by the National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa).

“This concludes a negotiation that began in 2011 which involved the exchange of technical information and the holding of bilateral meetings, as well as video conferences between Senasa and its Eurasian counterpart, namely the Federal Service for Veterinary Medicine and Phytosanitary Control (Rosselkhoznadzor)” report the authority.

Both health services have agreed on a model of International Veterinary Certificate (CVI) for the export of in vivo embryos of bovine origin from Argentina to the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union -i.e. to the countries already mentioned above, Ed.-. An agreement that saw the support of the Argentine government authority that regulates the sector, with which Senasa has maintained constant collaboration and dialogue.

"This novelty integrates the possibility of exporting bovine genetics to the EEU, given that in October 2022 Senasa and Rosselkhoznadzor agreed to open that market to bovine semen coming from our country", continues the source. The Eurasian Economic Union covers 183 million people and bilateral trade amounts to about $880 million, with a surplus of $256 million for Argentina, which mainly exports fruit, meat, dairy products and nuts.

During 2023, the country exported 2,411 units of embryos to destinations such as Canada, Paraguay, Portugal and Uruguay.