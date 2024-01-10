It does not receive public funding
xFarm Technologies and Ocmis intelligent irrigation

Partnership between the two Italian tech companies saves significant amounts of water

Long periods of drought, alternating with extreme rainy events, increasingly push for a new approach to water resource management. Italy, in particular, is a country that is exposed to floods and droughts because of its geo-morphological and climatological conformation, which is why irrigation management must be increasingly aware and preventive.In this perspective was signed yesterday the new partnership...

