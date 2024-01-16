Illva Saronno Holding acquires 20% of Albedo

Illva Saronno Holding SpA, the well-known multinational spirits company and Railroad Brewing Company Srl, sole shareholder of Albedo Srl, announce the increase in share capital of Albedo Srl following which Illva has become the owner of a 20% stake in the company target. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Albedo Srl is an artisanal distillery founded in Seregno (MB) in 2019 and active in the production of made in Italy whisky, the first release of which is expected at the end of 2024. "The agreement between Illva and Rbc will allow us to support and accelerate the development and expansion of the project, guaranteeing the necessary technical, commercial and financial resources to allow the company to play an absolute leading role within the nascent movement of Italian whiskey producers", reads a press release from illva Saronno.

The acquisition of a share of Albedo Srl offers Illva the opportunity to expand its whiskey portfolio by including, in addition to the Irish whiskey The Busker and the American whiskey Sagamore, also the newly created Italian brand Strada Ferrata. Illva stands out in the world of whiskey thanks to its deep commitment and extraordinary expertise demonstrated through The Busker, a prestigious Irish whiskey with a distillery, the Royal Oak Distillery, located in Ireland in County Carlow, and Sagamore Spirits, a refined recently acquired American rye whiskey, based in the historic city of Baltimore. Both of these brands boast an award-winning product portfolio, reflecting the high quality standard that Illva instills in its production.

“We are thrilled to be able to support innovative projects of young entrepreneurs like that of Strada Ferrata, actively collaborating on international planning initiatives and at the same time strengthening our portfolio with a company and products in which we fully believe - states Aldino Marzorati , CEO by Illva Saronno Holding SpA - We want to be the catalyst for fresh and ambitious ideas, helping to build a successful future".

With the closing of the operation, the new corporate structure of Albedo Srl provides for the participation of RBC at 80% and Illva at 20% with a new Board of Directors composed of Benedetto Cannatelli , founding partner of RBC, as president, Giovanni Patrini, partner of Rbc, and Aldino Marzorati , managing director of Illva Saronno Holding SpA.