Morato Group acquires majority of Massimo Zero

Morato, an international group active in the industrial bakery sector, continues its external growth strategy with the acquisition of the majority of the capital of Massimo Zero, a Merano company specializing in dry pasta and gluten-free baked products.Morato Group, through its subsidiary Nt Food, a specialist in gluten-free products, will be responsible for the strategic and commercial management...